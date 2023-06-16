WWE announces Payback PLE and new 2023 events

WWE announced the following on the returning Payback PLE today:

Pittsburgh to Host WWE® Payback on September 2

Tickets On Sale Tuesday, June 27

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that WWE Payback will take place Saturday, September 2 from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. It marks the first premium live event to emanate from Pittsburgh in five years. WWE Payback will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.

Tickets for WWE Payback go on sale Tuesday, June 27 at 10 a.m. ET via https://www.ticketmaster.com/. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/wwepayback2023-presale-registration.

In addition, WWE Payback Priority Passes are available now through exclusive partner On Location at https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/payback-tickets or by calling 1-855-346-7388, giving fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. The WWE Payback Priority Passes offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and more.