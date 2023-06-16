Thunder Rosa says she’s now pain-free but no return date yet

Speaking to NBC Chicago ahead of the Collision premiere tomorrow, former AEW Women’s champion Thunder Rosa said that she’s now pain-free and rehab is going pretty well.

“Everybody’s expecting me to give them news but I am working out every day trying to get back in the ring as soon as possible and if it’s possible, that’s what I’m trying to do.” Rosa said.

But Rosa’s return to the ring is still up in the air and while she has been doing Spanish commentary for AEW for several months now, it’s not known when she’s stepping back through the ropes.

Rosa was seen on Dynamite a few weeks ago in a backstage segment walking into Tony Khan’s office after Collision was announced. She’s expected to be part of that show moving forward.

She has not wrestled since August 8, 2022 and surrendered her AEW Women’s title months later.