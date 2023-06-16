News for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will air live from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky as the Road to Money In the Bank continues.

SmackDown will see The Bloodline’s ongoing drama continue as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes an appearance. There will also be new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn crowned with a five-team Gauntlet.

WWE has announced the following for tonight:

* IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega

* Charlotte Flair appears on The Grayson Waller Effect

* Karrion Kross and Scarlett vs. AJ Styles and Mia Yim

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will appear

* Gauntlet Match to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn – Pretty Deadly vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro vs. The Street Profits