LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at what has happened with The Bloodline in recent weeks. We’re now live from backstage at the Rupp Arena in Louisville, Kentucky as Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the back parking lot. A black SUV pulls up and out comes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Kayla asks for an update on Jey Uso’s status in The Bloodline but he brushes her off and keeps walking. Solo Sikoa follows him. Kayla asks Paul Heyman the same thing. Heyman looks around and then walks into the arena. We’re now live from inside the Rupp Arena as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

#1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match: Pretty Deadly vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro vs. The Street Profits vs. Hit Row

We go right to the ring and out comes The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are at ringside, as are The LWO’s Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, and Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson and Elton Prince. Mike Rome does the introductions as Sheamus and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes are out next. We see Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn watching backstage. They will defend against the winners in two weeks on SmackDown in London.

Sheamus and Ford go at it as the bell hits. They show each other up early on. Ford slaps Sheamus but Sheamus catches him with a big backbreaker. Holland tags in and wails away, then swings Ford and hits a suplex.

Ford counters and unloads with kicks to stun Holland. Dawkins tags in and hits signature offense on Holland. Holland blocks the double underhook and a headbutt. Sheamus tags in and ends up hitting a Brogue Kick on Dawkins for the pin. The Street Profits have been eliminated.

Gallows and Anderson are up next. Gallows goes to work on Sheamus, then Anderson tags in. Anderson slams Sheamus as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Gallows fights Sheamus off, then plants him for 2. We see Owens and Sami watching again. Anderson tags in and rakes the eyes to boos. Sheamus fights back but Anderson drops him for 2. Gallows tags in and dominates Sheamus until Sheamus catches him with a big powerslam.

Fans rally now. Anderson tags in to stop the tag, then knocks Holland off the apron. Sheamus comes right back with a Brogue for the pin. The O.C. has been eliminated.

Wilde and Cruz tag in and send Sheamus to the floor, then they nail double dives to the floor. Wilde with a missile dropkick to Sheamus for 2. They double team Sheamus and Cruz hits a moonsault for 2. More back and forth now. Holland fights off both opponents and plants Cruz into the mat with a modified DDT for the pin. The LWO has been eliminated.

The music of Hit Row starts up next but Sheamus hits Top Dolla with a quick Brogue Kick for the pin. Hit Row has been eliminated.

Pretty Deadly looks up at The Brawling Brutes from ringside as we get ready to wrap the Gauntlet. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Holland is working Prince over. Prince rams Holland into the corner. We see how Wilson sent Holland into the steel ring steps during the break. The champs watch from backstage as Pretty Deadly takes turn on Holland with quick tags.

Holland drops Prince but Prince fights back. Holland blocks a piledriver but Prince nails a running elbow for 2. Prince grounds Holland in the middle of the ring now. Holland is double teamed now but Holland back-drops them both at once for a big pop. Fans rally for Sheamus now and in he comes with big strikes for both opponents.

Sheamus with a pair of Irish Curse backbreakers, then a rolling senton to Wilson. He slams Prince on top of Wilson for a big pop. Sheamus calls for a Brogue but Wilson ducks. They tangle and Sheamus hits the Alabama Slam for 2. Holland knocks Prince to the floor but Prince sends him into the steps and ring post.

Sheamus with 10 Beats of the Bodhrán on both opponents at once. Prince falls to the floor and he keeps pounding on Wilson until 30. Prince tags in as Sheamus hits the Celtic Cross on Wilson. Prince flies off the top rope with the leg drop for the pin to win.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Pretty Deadly

– After the match, Wilson and Prince stand tall as the music hits. We see Owens and Zayn watching backstage. The title match is made official for the June 30 SmackDown in London.

Back from the break and Pretty Deadly are still celebrating in the ring. Owens and Zayn come out to a pop. Zayn admits he didn’t think they would win, but they’ve overstayed the welcome and need to leave the ring now. Wilson and Prince talk some trash while Owens and Zayn look on from the stage. Owens says he’s trying to be more calm these days but Zayn fires him up and they rush the ring. The #1 contenders retreat up the ramp as the two teams taunt each other.