Kofi Kingston hoping to return soon from ankle surgery

Kofi Kingston said that he’s “on the mend” from his ankle injury and is in Orlando doing rehab.

Speaking to the Battleground Podcast, the former WWE champion explained that he tore a ligament and had to remove a bone chip after “the massive Scottish behemoth of a man Drew McIntyre” landed on his leg and resulted in his body, leg, and ankle going in opposite directions.

“I’m working my way back into the fold so it’s all good. Life is grand,” Kingston said.

This is the second time that Kofi had surgery on the same ankle so he knew what he was getting into in terms of recovery.

“I’m really able to do a lot of normal people things and live normal life. So now it’s just a matter of trying to like go to the next level and do WWE Superstar things, you know what I mean,” he said.

Kofi added that things are looking up and hopefully he will be back sooner than later.