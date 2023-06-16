Impact Wrestling and NJPW team up for Multiverse United 2 in Philadelphia

IMPACT Wrestling & New Japan Pro-Wrestling Join Forces For Mega-Show At Famed 2300 Arena In Philadelphia

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Alex Shelley Among Stars Confirmed For Matches At Multiverse United 2: For Whom The Bell Tolls

A night of dream pro wrestling matches, including championship title defenses, is set for Sunday night, August 20th at the renowned 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls is an epic pay-per-view event co-produced by IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) that will air live and exclusively around the world on fite.tv.

Tickets for Multiverse United 2 go on-sale Friday, June 16, at 2300arena.com.

The full lineup for Multiverse United 2 has yet to be announced, but IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Alex Shelley and IMPACT Wrestling X Division Champion Chris Sabin both will be in action.

Plus, New Japan Pro-Wrestling mega-star Hiroshi Tanahashi will be wrestling at Multiverse United 2. Tanahashi is one-third of the current NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions, in his fourth reign – and he is considered by many longtime wrestling fans to be one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all-time. Tanahashi is a record 8-time holder of the IWGP Heavyweight Championship – and overall, he has won 23 championships in NJPW.

The full card for Multiverse United 2 will be announced in the coming weeks. No doubt, the night of fantasy matches and bitter battles will include singles matches, tag-team fights, and for sure many members of the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Division.