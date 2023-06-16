Four-ticket special offer for AEW Dynamite and Collision in Hamilton, Ontario

AEW is holding a four-ticket offer for their Hamilton, Ontario television tapings of both Dynamite and Collision later this month.

Using the code AEW, you will unlock the offer of four tickets for CA $24.30 each including fees and taxes and with the processing fee it comes to a total of CA $103.70. The actual tickets were lowered to CA $15 without fees and taxes.

The company is having a hard time filling the huge FirstOntario Centre, and while Dynamite is doing better, Collision ticket sales are a disaster.

The 17,000-seater arena is configured to hold just over 5,000 for Dynamite and ticket sales are around 3,500 as of today, while Collision, which is being taped the following day and not airing live, is just at 880 tickets with the arena configured for 3,000 seats.

The shows take place on June 28 and June 29 respectively.