Deonna Purrazzo continues to make history for IMPACT Wrestling

Jun 16, 2023 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: Impact Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo Reaches Incredible Milestone As IMPACT Knockouts Champion

The Virtuosa announced on Twitter that as of today she has surpassed 500 cumulative days as the company’s Knockouts Champion. This includes all three of her reigns with the championship since she returned to IMPACT back in 2020. She writes:

Today I surpass 500 cumulative days as @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts World Champion. Long May She Reign.

