Delirious hired by Impact

Hunter Johnson, also known as Delirious, has been hired as a IMPACT writer and producer.

The former Ring of Honor booker officially joined the team a few weeks back, and his addition was announced to IMPACT talent and staff alongside the news of Jacobs’ exit.

Jacobs had been the head of creative, and now his responsibilities will be split among multiple members of the team.

Delirious had been the head booker for ROH for several years before the company went in hiatus after ROH Final Battle 2021.