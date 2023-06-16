AEW Collision gets real TV slot in Canada

AEW Collision already had a live streaming slot in Canada, and now it has a later broadcast timeslot as well. As reported, the show is set to stream live on TSN+ from 8 PM ET to 10 PM ET in the country. Now, POSTWrestling’s John Pollock reports that TSN 2 is listing the show for a midnight ET to 2 AM ET timeslot as well.

The show premieres on Saturday with the following lineup:

* CM Punk & FTR vs. Samoa Joe & Bullet Club Gold

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus

* Miro vs. TBA

* Skye Blue & Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm & Ruby Soho

* Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo

* We’ll hear from CM Punk