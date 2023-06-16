6/16/23 AEW Rampage Coverage

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Washington, D.C.

Match #1 – Trios Tag Team Match: CHAOS (Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta) vs. United Empire (Jeff Cobb, Kyle Fletcher, and Will Ospreay)

Beretta and Fletcher start the match. They lock up and Fletcher works over Beretta’s arm. Beretta comes back with a side-headlock, but Fletcher drops him with a shoulder tackle. Beretta comes back with a double knee strike and follows with a chop. Romero tags in, as does Ospreay. Ospreay knocks Beretta and Taylor to the floor and drops Romero with a shot. Romero comes back with a hurricanrana and runs the ropes, but Cobb cuts him off. Beretta and Taylor drop Cobb with a double shoulder tackle, and then Fletcher gets clotheslined to the outside. Romero dives through the ropes, Taylor flips to the outside, and Beretta connects with a moonsault. Romero gets Ospreay back into the ring and delivers a chop. Taylor tags in and delivers a few shots to Ospreay, and then Beretta tags in. Beretta and Taylor double-team Ospeay for a bit, and then Romero delivers a few shots.

Ospreay comes back with an elbow and a few right hands, but Romero backs him into the corner. Taylor tags in and stomps Ospreay down in the corner. Ospreay comes back with a corkscrew kick to Taylor, and then Fletcher sends Beretta to the floor. Cobb tags in and backs Taylor into the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cobb is still in control of Taylor. Cobb delivers a few shots, but Taylor comes back with Solefood. Beretta and Fletcher tag in and exchange shots. Beretta delivers a series of suplexes and connects with a back elbow in the corner. Beretta goes for a DDT, but Fletcher counters and delivers a brain buster. Fletcher runs the ropes, but Beretta and Romero deliver a double knee strike. Beretta drapes Fletcher over the top rope and Romero connects with a knee drop. Cobb comes in and suplexes Beretta, and then throws Romero into the corner. Beretta kicks Cobb in the face and Romero tags in. Beretta and Romero deliver double knee strikes, and then Taylor drops Cobb with a scoop slam. CHAOS triple-team Cobb a bit more and hug in the ring. Cobb slams Beretta and Taylor, but Romero delivers a kick and an uppercut. Romero goes for a hurricanrana, but Cobb catches him and throws him across the ring.

Ospreay tags in and delivers a kick in the corner. Ospreay delivers an elbow strike and goes for Hidden Blade, but Romero rolls through and gets a two count. Everyone drops everyone with shots, and then Romero drops Ospreay with a clothesline. Fletcher comes back and drops Romero with a Tombstone Piledriver, and then Ospreay delivers the Hidden Blade for the pin fall.

Winners: United Empire

Match #2 – Singles Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora

Valkyrie delivers forearm shots into the ropes, and follows with a few over-hand chops. Valkyrie slams Adora into the corner and delivers a kick, a back elbow, and a corner clothesline. Valkyrie delivers double knees in the corner and goes for the cover, but Adora kicks out. Adora comes back with a few body shots and follows with a back elbow in the corner. Valkyrie comes back with a leg kick, and then follows with an enzuigiri and a sliding German suplex. Valkyrie gets back into the ring, but Adora meets her with a pump kick. Adora delivers forearm shots and drops Valkyrie with an elbow strike. Valkyrie comes back with a kick to the face, and then drops her with a Spear. Valkyrie delivers cross-face shots and follows with a curb stomp for the pin fall.

Winner: Taya Valkyrie

Lexy Nair interviews The Hardys, who are with Ethan Page and Brother Zay. Matt says they have accepted The Gunns challenge for a tag team match, and says maybe The Gunns have forgotten who they are. Matt says they will use The Gunns as a stepping stone on their way to the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Jeff says The Gunns’ daddy scissors, but they suck. Jeff says they will make The Gunns famous on Dynamite.

Match #3 – Mixed Trios Tag Team Match: Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Karen Jarrett (w/Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt) vs. Mark Briscoe, Papa Briscoe, and Aubrey Edwards

Lethal and Mark start the match and they slap hands. They lock up and Mark drops lethal with a side-headlock take down. Lethal comes back, but Mark drops him with a shoulder tackle. Mark delivers another shoulder tackle, but Lethal comes back with a back elbow. Jeff tags in and delivers a few shots. Jeff drops Mark with a hip-toss, but Mark comes back with a few chops. Mark drops Jeff with a few hip-tosses of his own, and then Karen tags in. Edwards comes in, and Karen immediately tags Lethal in. Mark comes back in and delivers a few shots, and then Papa tags in. Papa and Mark double-team Lethal and Papa goes for the cover, but Lethal kicks out. Mark tags back in and slams Lethal down. Dutt gets on the apron, and Lethal sends Mark to the floor. Jeff, Dutt, and Singh stomp on Mark on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Mark drops Lethal and Jeff with a flying clothesline, and then Papa tags in. Papa drops Jeff with a few clotheslines, and then he chokes Lethal into the corner. Mark splashes Lethal in the corner, and then Papa drops Lethal with a clothesline. Dutt gets knocked off the apron, and then Papa drops Lethal with a Spear. Edwards tags in, and then takes Karen down. Edwards delivers a few shots, and then slams her down by her hair a few times. Karen comes back and rakes her eyes, and then grabs the guitar. Edwards kicks Karen in the midsection and grabs the guitar herself. Edwards goes to swing it, but Lethal gets in the way. Lethal tells Edwards to hit him with it, and then Singh gets on the apron. The referee gets distracted and Edwards htis Lethal with the guitar. Karen goes for the Stroke on Edwards, but Edwards counters and locks in the Figure Four and Karen taps out.

Winners: Mark Edwards, Papa Briscoe, and Aubrey Edwards

Lexy Nair interviews Taya Valkyrie. Valkyrie brings up Kris Statlander and says she had had about enough of her. Statlander walks in and says everyone knows that Valkyrie wants. Valkyrie says she is the one who broke Jade Cargill down and Statlander stole what is hers. Statlander lays down the challenge for the AEW TBS Championship, but Valkyrie doesn’t accept and tells Statlander that she will see her when she sees her.

