6/15/23 ROH TV Recap

ROH TV 6/15/23 Recap

by Chris Soriano

Hey guys it’s Chris with another week of ROH Action from Universal Studios!

Match #1. Ring of Honor World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Matt Sydal

This is a match where you say the proverbial SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY! We have heavy forearms by the champion to start but the challenger responds with his patented kicks. Sydal teases a dive off the top to the outside on Joe but Joe walks away calmly, but Sydal lands on the apron and follows up with a Meteora on the floor! Joe reverses an Irish whip in the ring and flattens Sydal with a back elbow. Sydal chops back and Joe misses a charge in the corner. A rising knee by Sydal sends Joe wobbling. Spinning back kick by Sydal is partly caught by Joe and both men land awkwardly. Hurricanrana by Sydal and a high kick and Joe is down! Sydal goes up top and hits the diving Meteora to Joe for a long two count. Sydal goes back up top and Joe catches him and it’s the Muscle Buster for the win and championship defense. Great match between two Pro Wrestling Vets. Give me more of this! Anything with Joe is a must see.

Match #2. Nick Comoroto vs. Deimos

Deimos starts things off by dropping Comoroto with a big right hand and follows with a clothesline in the corner. Deimos eats a back elbow but follows up with a body slam. Both men now fight on the outside as Comoroto chops Deimos in the throat and tosses him into the steel steps. Running powerslam in the ring by Comoroto and standing Attitude Adjustment. Fireman’s carry but Deimos blocks in and delivers a right hand. Comoroto cuts him off but eats a pair of clotheslines. Double A spinebuster by Deimos, who looks for the double underhook but Comoroto fights him off and back to the corner. Running big boot from Deimos gets another two. Comoroto flattens Deimos throat-first on the top turnbuckle and an Alabama Slam (BOB HOLLY) follows. Comoroto gets the pin with his feet on the ropes for the win. Long match but lots of power in this one.

Match #3. Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus vs. Iron Savages

This tag match starts with a suplex by Bronson as Boulder gets the tag. Williams locks in an armbar over the top rope and comes off the top with a crossbody, only to get caught and military pressed. Titus suffers the same fate at the hands of Boulder. Bodyslam by Boulder but an elbow drop misses. Big knee, Manhattan drop, running clothesline combo by Titus and Williams. Big boot in the corner into a back elbow, dropkick, but the piledriver is blocked! Bronson hits the Rikishi Driver on to Titus, on to Williams! Electric chair splash by the Iron Savages and this one is over. Short match but appropriate timing.

Match #4. Teal Piper vs. Diamante

This match was an absolute train wreck. Diamante wins it and after the match screams at the camera “Tony Kahn, I need better”. I agree and I don’t think that was scripted.

Match #5. Tony Nese vs. Serpentico

Nese works over Serpentico to start the match, just overpowering him as Daivari takes a cheap shot on Serpentico from the outside. Spinning back kick to the face by Nese. Tree of Woe by Nese but instead he does bicycle crunches. Head scissors by Serpentico and a single arm DDT. Running enzuigiri in the corner but Nese reverses and German suplexes Serpentico into the buckle. Vicious running knee in the corner and this one is over. Nese wins in back to back bad matches on this program.

Match #6. Notorious Mimi vs. Miranda Alize

We have a huge brawl to start. Alize beats on Mimi in the corner and a basement dropkick. Butterfly suplex by Alize gets two. Mimi sends Alize up and over and comes in with a basement hurricanrana driver for two. Mimi catches a kick and connects with a high kick of her own. Pump kick by Mimi and an inverted TKO for two. Ace Crusher by Alize and the Drive By finishes this one. Alize is slowly moving up in this ROH women’s division.

Match #7. Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. The Righteous & Stu Grayson

Stu Grayson & The Righteous wins. 3 out of 4 weak matches.

Match #8. Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena (c) vs. Trish Adora

Both women trade head locks to start before a stalemate in the test of strength. Greco-Roman knuckle lock which Adora wins, right into a double wrist log. Arm whip into the turnbuckle by Adora. Athena escapes and Adora follows, getting caught with a dragon screw leg whip over the middle rope. Adora falls to the outside and gets dropkicked into the steps. Victory roll into the corner by Athena and a superkick. Athena goes up top and connects with the O-Face for the win. Good chemistry by these two. Hogan is the future opponent and that’s been made clear. Athena drops Adora with an elbow after faking the Code of Honor. Athena looks for the stomp but Kiera Hogan is here with a trash can and a brawl breaks out.

Match #9. Anthony Henry w/ JD Drake vs. Mark Briscoe

Spinning back kick by Henry. Forearm by Mark Briscoe and a boot sends Henry to the floor. Rolling DVD back inside by Mark and it’s Froggy Bow time, but Henry evades. Apron DDT by Henry and a spinning diving DDT off the top rope. Henry with some leg kicks and a push kick to the face. Henry runs into a big boot in the corner and it’s Red Neck Kung Fu but Henry respond with a German suplex and a kick to the head for two. Snap mare and a straightjacket by Henry in the center of the ring. Missile dropkick from the top by Henry but Mark responds with chops and a single leg dropkick. Clotheslines in the corner and a big Fisherman’s Buster by Mark! Two count. Mark calls for the JayDriller but Henry back body drops him and twists the neck. Reverse vertical suplex by Henry and a dragon sleeper in the middle of the ring. Mark fights to get to the bottom rope and does. Henry misses a diving double stomp and it’s a chop fest in the middle of the ring. Henry runs into a huge lariat and the JayDriller finishes this one! We need Henry more on TV! And give me more Briscoe!

Match #10. Daniel Garcia vs. The DKC

Mat return by Garcia and chops in the corner. Running back elbow by Garcia. Running flying mare by DKC. DKC gets a boot up as Garcia charges but Garcia dumps him to the apron to the floor. Snap suplex by Garcia. Two count. Up and over by Garcia into an STF, but DKC crawls to the bottom rope. Running cannonball by DKC and both mcen are down. DKC with repeated chops to the throat in a Sister Abigail position. Two count. Crucifix crossface by DKC but Garcia gets to the rope. Garcia fights back with a double leg right into a Boston Crab. DKC gets to the ropes and Garcia plants him with an elevated DDT onto the knees. DragonSlayer by Garcia and DKC is forced to tap.

Match #11. Skye Blue vs. Viva Van

Sliding rebound kick by Blue. Van goes up and over and comes back with a spinning heel kick to the face. Van locks in a crossbow submission but Blue counters with a pin for two. Forearm by Blue and a big boot. Leaping hurricanrana off the middle rope by Blue and a running knee on the rope. Running dropkick gets two. Van responds with a wheelbarrow suplex that gets a two count. Running double knees to a seated Blue gets another two count. Electric chair by Van but Blue hurricanrana out of it. Roll up by Van gets two. Superkick by Blue and the SkyeFall finishes this one. I love Blue!

Main Event. Mogul Embassy vs. AR Fox, Darius Martin, & Action Andretti

It’s Main Event Time! Fox evades Cage and sweeps the legs from the apron before coming over the top with a body press. Cage catches him, rolls though, plants him with a standing Side Effect. Martin comes in with a pair of dropkicks but here comes Kaun. Big shoulder block by Kaun. Kaun slaps Toa in the face and throws him into Martin in the corner. Darius tries to fight out with a pendulum DDT to Toa and a tag to Martin. Enziguri to Toa but Martin goes up top and gets pushed to the floor where Kaun whips him into the apron about a half a dozen times. Cage in now and Andretti hits a double jump destroyer! Tag to Fox. Fox clears the ring with big boots and a double jump double head scissor/arm drag takeover to Kaun and Cage. Cage gets tripped on the middle rope and eats a big springboard dropkick. Arabian press to the floor by Andretti. Suicide dive by Martin. Huge plancha by Fox and the Mogul Embassy is down! Fox connects with a swanton off the top to Cage for a long two count. Triple team diving cutter to Cage! One, two, no! Martin boots Toa in the face but he gets pounced for his troubles. Crossbody by Toa takes out both Fox and Andretti. Stunner over the top by Martin and a bottom rope assisted flatliner to Toa! Kaun is here with the End of Heartache to Martin. Andretti sends Kaun to the floor and follows up with a Spanish Fly on the outside! Fox with a 450 off the top and Andretti follows with a springboard 450 from the apron! One, two, NO! Cage breaks it up. Superkick party to Cage. Torture rack into a neckbreaker by Andretti to Cage! Samoan drop by Toa to Fox. Handspring elbow by Toa by Andretti and a shotgun dropkick by Martin off the top! Discus lariat to Martin! Shotgun dropkick to Cage by Andretti! Cheeky Nandos by Cage and a Gory Special into a flatliner! Mogul Embassy wins! GREAT match! Everyone in this match continues to grow every week! It’s great to see!

Chris’ Final Thoughts:Usually I say 12 matches is too much. But two great championship matches and a kick ass Main Event kind of shuts me up in terms of complaining. Ring of Honor is pushing new talent which is great to see. Hoping they don’t get lost creatively. They have enough Vets where it is a great mix. Until Next Time. Peace!