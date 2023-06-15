Video Eddie Kingston returns on AEW Dynamite
Eddie Kingston, who “quit” AEW and became part of the Ring of Honor roster, made his return to AEW television during this week’s edition of Dynamite.
Kingston, who recently had hernia surgery, attacked Claudio of the Blackpool Combat Club at the end of the show. It was also teased that Kingston and Jon Moxley still have a friendship.
EDDIE KINGSTON is BACK! And old rivalries have simmered RIGHT back up to the surface!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/bUBLrrf1fE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 15, 2023