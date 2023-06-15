Two titles matches announced to AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door PPV card

Jun 15, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

AEW World Championship Match:
MJF VS Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP World Heavyweight Championship:
Sanada (c) vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry (with Hook)

previously announced….

– Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

– Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

