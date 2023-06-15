Two titles matches announced to AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door PPV card
AEW World Championship Match:
MJF VS Hiroshi Tanahashi
MJF vs Tanahashi is official!!#AEWDynamite #ForbiddenDoor pic.twitter.com/pLN7z0Vkaz
— (@WrestlingCovers) June 15, 2023
IWGP World Heavyweight Championship:
Sanada (c) vs. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry (with Hook)
Jack Perry vs Sanada for the IWGP World Championship is official! #ForbiddenDoor #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/X3VfUtM5qi
— (@WrestlingCovers) June 15, 2023
previously announced….
– Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada
– Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship