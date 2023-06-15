Trial for Ted DiBiase Jr. on wire fraud charges delayed

Ted DiBiase Jr.’s trial on charges of wire fraud and more has been delayed. As previously reported, a motion was filed in early May to delay the trial by the prosecution, noting that additional time was needed by both sides “to review the case and to prepare for trial or negotiate a plea.” PWInsider reports that the Mississippi Southern District Court approved the government’s motion on June 7th.

DiBiase Jr. had been originally been set to stand trial starting on June 20th in relation to the charges, which include one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, and four counts of money laundering. The charges are related to the scandal regarding misappropriation of funds from the Mississippi Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) programs.

DiBiase Jr. has pleaded not guilty to the charges.