The following AEW Rampage matches were taped tonight in Washington, DC to air Friday-

-Aubrey Edwards, Mark & Papa Briscoe defeated Jay Lethal, Jeff & Karen Jarrett. Aubrey won via Figure Four on Karen

-Taya Valkyrie defeated Trish Adora

-United Empire (Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay) defeated Chaos (Rocky Romero, & Best Friends)

-Konosuke Takeshita defeated Bandido