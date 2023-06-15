Notes on Zoey Stark, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Adam “Hangman” Page

– The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Adam “Hangman” Page have all been negotiating new AEW contracts this year.

While none have been agreed to yet, Fightful reports both sides have been close to deal several times. AEW insiders are confident they will retain the Elite, despite CM Punk returning to the company. Source expect the Elite to get significant pay raises as well.

Fightful also reports WWE would absolutely have interest in all four talent in the event they become available, but that they don’t actually expect that to happen.

– During a recent appearance on Women’s Wrestling Talk, Zoey Stark discussed her career, getting advice from Charlotte Flair, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Stark on receiving help from Charlotte Flair: “With Charlotte, I’ll send her a clip or a video and ask for certain critiques, and she gives me her time, and she’s willing to help me out as much as possible. Charlotte has been a big help for me.”

On wanting to become a top player in the division: “I want to be one of the top women. I want to be up there with Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair. I want to be one of the tops to where, when you think of WWE, you think of Zoey Stark. So that’s, that’s my number one goal. But of course, we all want a Main Event WrestleMania at some point in our careers.”