Miro and Andrade El Idolo back in action this Saturday on Collision

AEW announced three matches for this Saturday’s Collision show from Chicago which join the main event featuring CM Punk and FTR vs Samoa Joe, Jay White, and Juice Robinson.

The three matches are TNT champion Wardlow vs Luchasaurus for the title, Toni Storm and Ruby Soho vs Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale, and Buddy Matthews vs Andrade.

Miro will also be in action but no opponent for him has been named yet. He has not wrestled since last September.

The United Center in Chicago has around 8,500 tickets sold for Saturday and more are available at Ticketmaster.com.