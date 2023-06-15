Los Lotharios appear on NXT

Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo became the latest main roster stars to appear on NXT, attacking the team of Scrypts and Axiom during the show after they beat Dabba Kato in a handicap match.

The two then appeared later in the broadcast and said that they are back to be part of the NXT tag team division.

Garza and Carrillo had an uneventful year so far when it comes to WWE televised appearances and have not participated in a tag team match on TV yet, with their only appearances coming in a battle royal.

The Los Lotharios duo followed the likes of Dana Brooke, Baron Corbin, and Mustafa Ali, who recently all made appearances on the black and gold brand.