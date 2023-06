Kevin Nash not happy about WWE royalty checks, Cameron Grimes on the time gap

– While speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash revealed that “several large stars” have had their royalties “basically cut in half” since Endeavor’s takeover of the WWE.

Nash stated that if his next payment on July 1 does not go back to normal, he plans to send a complaint to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel.

– During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Smackdown star Cameron Grimes addressed the time gap between his final NXT match and WWE main roster debut…

“If you’ve watched our product in the past year, it’s incredible. It’s on top of its game. My last NXT match was in November. Around that time, we’re gearing up to go to the Royal Rumble, we’re gearing up to go to WrestleMania. Like I said, if you watched our product that whole stint going into the Rumble and going into WrestleMania, there has been incredible segments that’s been happening on television. I think I would be insane to say like, ‘You know what, let’s cut five minutes from this Bloodline segment to establish Cameron Grimes right here.’ I feel like it was all timing. I definitely took that down period of time and got in the best shape of my life. I’ve taken advantage of the PC. They have everything. If you’ve ever watched Rocky, like the scene where Drago is in the gym and he’s got all the equipment hooked up to him and the breathing tubes, that’s what they’re doing at the PC now. So I’ve just been completely taking advantage of that and getting ready because I knew that I am at the pinnacle now. I am at the top. There is no higher. You saw me at the bottom, in the super indies. There is no higher. I cannot go any higher now. So the only thing I can do now is stay here and try to make the most out of it.”

(quote source: Colin Tessier)