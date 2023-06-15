Impact Wrestling 6/15/23

Join us tonight for detailed results from the latest episode from Impact Wrestling. Tonight will feature a kickoff segment featuring the New and now 9 time X Division Champion, Chris Sabin and the New Impact World Champion, Alex Shelley. The Motor City Machine Guns will address the crowd for the first time, both being the top male singles title holders. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rehwoldt are on the call.

The Champs head out together. Chris Sabin takes the mic first. He spoke of his dream he recently had about both of them being singles champs together. He says this wasn’t just a dream, but a dream come true. Alex Shelley takes his turn and says he cried because he didn’t think he was good enough to win the big one. He goes into all the major names he helped along their journey. He says he is now a world champion because of everyone he helped him along his way. Shelley then calls this the era of the Machine Guns. Nick Aldis enters the arena and ring. Aldis congratulates the champions, but is there to reaffirm himself as the #1 contender to the World Champion. However he states he is extremely proud of Alex Shelley. Alex was one of the inspirations and guiding lights in his career early on. They will face at Slammiversary. Trey Miguel comes out with much less admiration than Aldis showed the champions. Sabin tells Miguel to come say it to his face. Miguel says no. Sheldon Jean and Kenny King come out next. King cuts a fiery and intense promo on the three in the ring. Sabin invites all three in the ring. They head that way and then Gisele , Jai Vidal and Savanah Evans enter the ring from the back. Shaw agrees with King. Except she says she should be the person getting attention. Alex does the Yep thing, when asked if he deserves the lime light. Trinity comes out after Shelley tells Shaw she should be taking this up with her. Trinity and Jai go back and forth a bit and then Knockouts World Champion, Deonna Purrazzo enters the ring. Deonna talks about being champion for over 500 days. Trinity reminds Deonna they have a match at Slammiversary. Director of Authority, Santino Marella heads out next. He makes a match pitting The Guns, Deonna Purrazzo, Trinity and Nick Aldis VS King, Jai, Shaw, Savanah King and Trey Miguel.

Steve Maclin is shown in a locker room reflecting on his title loss to Alex Shelley. He loses control saying he should still be the champion.

We get a quick highlight of oVe winning over The Design. We get a Design promo backstage. Deaner starts implying blame on Angels. Angels then tells Deaner it was his fault they lost. Kon stops the arguing. They all glare at each other while Kon rallies them to target Sami Callihan.

Match 1. Moose VS Rich Swann

Swann is wearing an oVe hat as he enters the ring. Swann starts the match on the run and lands a missile dropkick. Moose catches Swann diving from the ring and powerbombs him onto the apron and then swings him into the barricade and then off the 2nd and 3rd rope. After a quick break, Moose sets up Swann for a powerbomb. Swann slips free and hits a ranna. Moose recovers and chokeslams Swann. The match spills to the floor and Moose chops Swann repeatedly. He finally misses and chops the post. Swann starts an attack on the hand. Moose recovers with a knee to the mid section, but he misses a spear and lands in the corner post. Swann DDT’s Moose. He goes to the top, but Moose is able to catch him since he was recovering. Moose lands a superplex. After another break, the two are trading blows in the ring. Swann monkey rolls Moose for 2 and then does it again. Moose hits a pumpkick, but Swann hits back to back cutters. Moose kicks out after two. That was an incredible move set. Swann misses a 45o, Moose clotheslines and powerbombs Swann for a two count. Moose starts intimidating the female referee. Swann avoids a spear and rolls up Moose to win a spirited match.

Winner by pinfall, Moose