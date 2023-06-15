GUNTHER talks Imperium

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER recently spoke with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews and was asked about possibly adding new members to Imperium. He said-

“We get that question asked quite a lot to be honest, and I always have to give the answer, no, I think it’s perfect how it is. I’m a big believer in never change a running system. I think too much in and outs can water a group down a little bit, if that makes sense. I think yeah, we’re all together for a reason. Nothing’s random there. We all are tightly connected in our private life too, especially with Kaiser. Our careers went the same way since we started and there’s a history of that group for a long time before WWE. So it’s something that was just authentically there. As of right now, I feel like it’s good how it is.”