CM Punk vignette airs on Dynamite: “I’ve got scores to settle and still things left to do”

A one-minute CM Punk vignette aired on Dynamite last night to hype his return at AEW Collision this coming weekend.

Filmed in Chicago while training for his comeback, Punk said, “The only thing that is certain about CM Punk right now is that nothing is certain.”

He also added that the reason he is returning to AEW is due to the same reason he originally came back a few years ago.

“I’ve got scores to settle and still things left to do,” Punk continued.

Punk added that he doesn’t know what he’s going to say on Saturday until the moment he has the microphone in his hand, but one thing is for sure, he he says he has a lot of things to get off his chest.

This was the first Punk sighting on AEW television since the September All Out pay-per-view.