CM Punk reportedly does ESPN interview that will upset people

Wade Keller of PWTorch reported overnight that a story is expected to break soon that will make matters worse as AEW prepares for Saturday’s Collision premiere with CM Punk’s return to the company. Keller said, “I am under the impression between now and Saturday, there’s going to be something that comes out that media wise that is not gonna help matters, probably. I don’t mean to be cryptic but I haven’t heard the details or seen enough to say much but yea, I just don’t know. I just think it’s gonna be one of those weeks, I’ll put it that way… From what I’m hearing behind the scenes in AEW, it’s just gonna be one of those weeks.”

Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com then reported that Punk did a controversial interview with ESPN that is to be released on Friday, and that the interview “will make a lot of people upset.”

To add to that, Fightful Select points to a recent report that said Punk vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA was the planned direction for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II. After that report dropped, a source came forward and said Punk “wasn’t thrilled with working with KENTA and he may come across badly in an interview.”

Now it appears that there is a lot more to this claim than meets the eye, and that might have been by design. Punk reportedly discussed a number of topics in the ESPN interview, including AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Elite. Word of the interview got back to several people on the roster at last night’s AEW Dynamite taping, and some of it did not go over well based on second-hand recountings.

It was noted that AEW did set up the interview and they monitored things, but Punk spoke in a way that would blur the lines, and create buzz for upcoming shows. Specifically, word is that Punk answered questions in a way that would make the audience wonder if it was him angling for a story, or if he was really shooting. There’s no word yet on what will make it into the final ESPN piece, but word is that the interview was conducted last week. Punk was said to be very aware that it could come off polarizing based on his responses. Adam Page was reportedly brought up in a manner that absolutely was not confusing in a work-shoot perspective, and was clearly intentional.

It was noted by PWInsider that the interview was done by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. However, they say the interview was done earlier this week, not last week. It was also confirmed that the interview was set up by AEW and was done with their knowledge.