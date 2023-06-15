Bully Ray to address fans on tonight’s Impact Wrestling

Jun 15, 2023 - by James Walsh

Impact Wrestling has announced that Bully Ray will address the audience on this week’s episode on AXS TV. The updated lineup includes:

* ABC vs. Decay

* Rich Swann vs. Moose

* Bully Ray to address the Impact Zone

* Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin will kick off the show

