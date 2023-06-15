Bully Ray to address fans on tonight’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced that Bully Ray will address the audience on this week’s episode on AXS TV. The updated lineup includes:
* ABC vs. Decay
* Rich Swann vs. Moose
* Bully Ray to address the Impact Zone
* Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin will kick off the show
