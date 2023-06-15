AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 832,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 7.86% from the last week’s episode, which drew 903,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.30 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 9.09% from last week’s 0.33 rating. This week’s 0.30 key demographic rating represents 391,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 9.06% from last week’s 430,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.33 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.30 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #4 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #39 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #35 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the fifth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the fourth-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with two others. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were below the 2022 averages. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 7.86% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 9.09% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 9.33% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was up 7.14% from the previous year. The 2022 show was the Road Rager episode.

The Yankees vs. Mets MLB game on ESPN at 7:42pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.42 rating, also drawing 1.903 million viewers. The Five on FOX News at 5pm topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.682 million viewers, also drawing a 0.14 key demo rating.

Judge Steve Harvey on ABC topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 3.156 million viewers, also drawing a 0.33 key demo rating. Masterchef on FOX topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with the 0.42 rating, also drawing 2.278 million viewers.

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Sammy Guevara’s return, AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defending against Jake Hager, AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defending against Skye Blue, AEW World Champion MJF vs. Adam Cole in a World Title Eliminator Match, AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, Sting, Darby Allin and Keith Lee vs. The Mogul Embassy, plus The Elite vs. The Blackpool Combat Club, which was the main event.