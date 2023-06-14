WWE News and Notes

– RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin will sing the National Anthem at Fenway Park this Sunday night prior to ESPN’s Boston Red Sox vs. NY Yankees game.

– According to a report on Fightful Select, The Maximum Male Models, Mansoor and Mace might be undergoing a some sort of gimmick change in a few weeks.

– Next week! We have Dana Brooke vs Cora Jade.

– The Denver Nuggets are the new NBA Champions, and Triple H sent them a WWE Title to celebrate the win. The Nuggets won the NBA Finals on Monday, defeating Miami Heat in game five to clinch their first championship win. The WWE CCO posted to Twitter noting that he was sending a title along, writing:

