Spoilers: NXT Level Up tapings from 6/13

The following NXT Level Up matches were taped last night to air on upcoming episodes-

-A crowd open was filmed before the next match

-Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice defeated Dani Palmer & Kelani Jordan

-Another crowd open was filmed before the next match

-Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Kale Dixon

-Joe Coffey defeated Myles Borne

-Jacy Jayne defeated Ivy Nile