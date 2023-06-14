News for tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

Dynamite will be headlined by AEW World Champion MJF vs. Adam Cole in a World Title Eliminator Match, plus a big Trios match with The Elite (Adam Page, The Young Bucks) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club. The AEW TNT Title and the AEW Women’s World Title will also be on the line.

AEW has announced the following card for tonight:

* Sammy Guevara makes first appearance since Double Or Nothing

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Jake Hager

* AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Skye Blue

* AEW World Champion MJF vs. Adam Cole in a World Title Eliminator Match

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, Sting, Darby Allin and Keith Lee vs. The Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Brian Cage, Gates of Agony)

* The Elite (Adam Page, The Young Bucks) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta)