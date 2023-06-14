Matches for 2-week NXT Gold Rush special

Big matches have been announced for the two-week WWE NXT Gold Rush special on the USA Network.

Gold Rush will kick off next Tuesday in the normal NXT timeslot, and will be headlined by WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defending against Bron Breakker.

As seen in the video below, Breakker came to the ring tonight to call Rollins out, but The Architect did not appear live in front of the crowd. Rollins instead issued a video response to accept the challenge. Rollins said Breakker went about asking for a title shot the wrong way, but he does like Bron’s approach, he’s been in Bron’s position before, and it would be nice to go back to where it all began. Rollins then promised to bring his title to NXT next week and defend against Breakker. Rollins laughed and his music hit as the NXT crowd sang along and Bron looked on.

Week 2 of NXT Gold Rush will air on June 27, also in the normal timeslot. Tonight’s NXT main event saw Baron Corbin defeat Ilja Dragunov in a #1 Contender to the NXT Title. Corbin vs. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will be the main event on June 27.

Below are the current cards for NXT Gold Rush Week 1 and 2, along with related clips from tonight:

NXT GOLD RUSH WEEK 1 – JUNE 20

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defends against Bron Breakker

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Tyler Bate with Mustafa Ali as the special guest referee

* Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade with the winners becoming the #1 contenders for a Week 2 title shot

* Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade

NXT GOLD RUSH WEEK 2 – JUNE 27

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defends against Baron Corbin

* NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defends against Thea Hail

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defend against winners of Week 1 Triple Threat