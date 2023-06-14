Lio Rush set for Impact’s TV tapings on June 23

Former WWE and AEW star Lio Rush is returning to Impact Wrestling for the June 23 television tapings in Atlanta, Georgia. The tapings will be held at Center Stage.

“After his incredible match against KUSHIDA at #MultiverseUnited, @IamLioRush returns to IMPACT at #SummerSizzler in Atlanta on June 23!,” Impact Wrestling said in a tweet promoting his appearance.

His match against KUSHIDA during WrestleMania weekend was Rush’s last appearance on Impact Wrestling television and he has been wrestling for New Japan Pro-Wrestling this year.

The 28-year-old departed AEW in January 2022 and lasted just three months with the promotion. He originally made his AEW debut at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2021 but he announced his “retirement” following the match.