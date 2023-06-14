Jimmy Jacobs now working for AEW

Veteran pro wrestler and creative writer Jimmy Jacobs is now working as an AEW Producer.

Fightful reported earlier that Jacobs is currently backstage for tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Washington, DC. It was rumored that he would be helping out with AEW creative, but it wasn’t clear what his role would be as he’s been on the Impact Wrestling creative team since 2017. In an update, F4Wonline.com now reports that Jacobs has left Impact to join AEW. He will be working as a producer.

Jacobs began working for Impact in November 2017, and was an integral part of their creative team. He also worked for WWE as a creative writer from March 2015 through October 2017, but was fired for taking pictures with members of The Bullet Club, who did an “invasion” angle outside of a WWE RAW event for their Being The Elite show on YouTube. Jacobs also wrestled for many years, beginning in 1999. A former tag team partner of current WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Jacobs is a five-time ROH World Tag Team Champion and a one-time PWG World Tag Team Champion. He was inducted into the Indie Hall of Fame earlier this year.

AEW has been expanding their creative team in recent months as they prepare to launch AEW Collision on TNT this Saturday. Bryan Danielson has been helping with AEW creative and is expected to work on the Collision storylines. AEW Wrestling Administration Coordinator Will Washington, who was hired in early May, is also helping creatively.