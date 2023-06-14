EJ Nduka signs with AEW

EJ Nduka, a 6’8in 285 pounds former college football player, signed with WWE in 2019, and he trained at the WWE Performance Center.

WWE released Nduka in May 2021, and he subsequently signed with MLW. During his time there, Nduka was a featured member of the roster, and he won the MLW World Tag Team Championship with Calvin Tankman. His contract expired at the end of 2022, but he agreed to work through the MLW Blood and Thunder taping on January 7.