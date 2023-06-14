Custom WWE belts sent to sports teams this week

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is sending custom WWE Title belts to the NBA’s Denver Nuggets and the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.

The Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat earlier this week in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to become the 2023 NBA Champions, and take home the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy. Triple H congratulated the team on their first NBA Championship win in franchise history. “Hard work. History made. Congratulations to the Denver @nuggets on their first NBA Championship. We’d like to add a little something to the celebration… #BringItIn,” he wrote with a graphic of the custom title.

The Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals to capture the Stanley Cup as the 2023 Stanley Cup Champions. Triple H congratulated the team on their first championship as well. “A little more hardware can’t hurt… Huge congratulations to the Vegas @GoldenKnights on their incredible, first-ever #StanleyCup victory,” he wrote with a graphic of the custom title belt.

It will be interesting to see if the WWE belts appear in Thursday’s victory parade for the Nuggets, and Saturday’s parade for the Knights.

