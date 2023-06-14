6/14/23 AEW Dynamite Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Washington, D.C.

—

Match #1 – AEW World Championship Eliminator Match: MJF vs. Adam Cole

Neither man gains the advantage, but MJF gets frustrated and goes into the crowd. He knocks a fan’s hat and glasses off before getting back into the ring. MJF accuses Cole of pulling his hair, and then backs him into the corner. MJF stomps Cole down, and then slams him in the opposite corner. Cole comes back and stomps MJF down in the corner, and then delivers a series of right hands. Cole sends MJF to the floor and goes for a sliding dropkick, but MJF pulls the ring skirt out and delivers shots to Cole. MJF puts Cole’s hand on the ring steps and stomps on it, and then applies a top wrist-lock back in the ring. MJF slams Cole down and gets him into the corner. MJF drops Cole with a snap-mare and goes back to the top wrist-lock. MJF slams Cole down and goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out. MJF goes for a superkick, but Cole delivers one of his own instead. Cole kicks MJF in the face a few times and drops him with a few back elbows and another kick to the face. Cole delivers an enzuigiri and a Backstabber and goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. Cole goes for Panama Sunrise, but MJF blocks it and wrenches Cole’s arm over the top rope.

MJF goes for the Heatseeker, but Cole shoves him away. Cole goes for the Boom, but MJF counters and delivers a shoulder-breaker. Cole comes back with one of his own and goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. Cole delivers right hands and follows with a neck-breaker over his knee. Cole’s knee buckles a bit as he goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. They go to the apron and Cole sets up for a Panama Sunrise. MJF counters with a throat punch and delivers a Tombstone Piledriver as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, MJF spits on Cole, but Cole fires back and they exchange shots. Cole gains the advantage with elbow strikes, but MJF pokes him in the eye. Cole comes back with a kick to the face, but MJF delivers a rolling elbow. Cole delivers a few more kicks and runs the ropes, but MJF drops him with a clothesline. MJF goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out and rolls into a cross-face submission. MJF counters with a roll-up for two, and then applies the Salt of the Earth. Cole gets free and applies an ankle lock, but MJF counters and applies a cross-face. MJF tries to transition to an arm-bar, but Cole makes it to the ropes. MJF goes for the Heatseeker, but Cole shoves him away. MJF comes back with a knee strike and delivers the Heatseeker. MJF goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out. MJF cleans off the timekeeper’s table and puts Cole on it. MJF exposes part of the turnbuckle, climbs up top, and delivers an elbow drop on Cole through the table. MJF gets back into the ring soon after, but Cole takes until the nine count to get back in. They go to the apron and Cole delivers a super kick followed by a straitjacket German suplex.

Cole sets up for the Panama Sunrise, but MJF collapses in the ring. MJF backs into the corner and Cole goes after him, but MJF delivers a few kicks and stomps on Cole’s arm. MJF argues with the referee, but Cole rolls him up. MJF kicks out and Cole hits the referee. MJF grabs the title belt and tosses it to Cole before falling down in the ring. The referee falls down again without seeing it and Cole hits MJF with the belt. Cole delivers the Boom and goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out at two after a delayed count. Cole goes for the Boom again, but MJF collapses again. Cole grabs MJF, but MJF grabs the referee and low-blows Cole. MJF puts on the Dynamite diamond ring and tries to hit Cole with it, but the referee stops him. Cole delivers a shot and finally hits Panama Sunrise. Cole delivers the Boom and gets the pin fall, but the time limit expires at the two count.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

-After the match, Cole challenges MJF to face him for five more minutes. MJF gets in his face, but then grabs the title and backs out of the ring. MJF backs up the ramp as he and Cole stare each other down.

—

A video package for CM Punk airs. In it, he says the only thing that is certain about him is that nothing is certain. Punk says he still has things to do in AEW, and he doesn’t know what he will do or say until he has a microphone in his hand, but he has a lot of things to get off his chest.

—

Renee Paquette is in the ring, and she introduces Sammy Guevara. Renee says we haven’t seen Guevara since Double or Nothing and asks him how he is doing. Guevara says he has had the highest of highs lately, and announces that he and Tay Melo are having a baby girl. He says he has also had the lowest of lows, like coming so close to winning the AEW World Championship and falling short. Guevara says he has to make some changes, but then Darby Allin interrupts. Allin says he isn’t here to talk about himself, because he wants to talk about Guevara. Allin says it sounds like the people are starting to love Guevara again, and then asks him if he is going to stand on his own two feet or hide in the shadows of The Jericho Appreciation Society. Allin says Guevara doesn’t have to answer him right now, but he thinks he knows the answer. Chris Jericho interrupts now. Jericho has his music shut off before the crowd can sing too much of it, and then tells Allin to get away from him. Jericho says Guevara never asked him for help while he was chasing the AEW World Championship, but if he would have he would be the champion. Guevara says if Jericho had called him, maybe he wouldn’t have lost to Adam Cole twice. Jericho tells Guevara to apologize to him, and Guevara says no. Jericho says Guevara needs to remember the hierarchy of the JAS, and they should have a tag team match next week so Guevara can remember who his boss is. Allin says Jericho might call himself a wizard, but the magic is gone when he steps in the ring. Jericho says maybe he and Guevara should beat Allin down right now, but Allin says he isn’t alone and Sting comes to the ring. Jericho and Sting stare down, and then Jericho puts his baseball bat on Sting’s throat. Sting does the same to Jericho, and then Jericho leaves the ring.

—

The IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, SANADA, issues an open challenge for his title at Forbidden Door.

—

Match #2 – Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Darby Allin, Keith Lee, Orange Cassidy, and Sting (w/Dustin Rhodes) vs. The Mogul Embassy (Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage, Swerve Strickland, and Toa Liona) (w/Prince Nana)

Allin and Cassidy dive onto the Embassy on the outside, but Cage catches Cassidy and delivers a bearhug. Sting and Strickland start the match, and then Allin tags in and he and Sting double-team Strickland in the corner with Stinger Splashes and Coffin Splashes. Cage trips Sting up and slams him into the ring steps as Allin and Strickland go at it in the ring. Allin slams Strickland down as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Strickland is in control of Allin in the ring. Cage tags in and kicks Allin in the corner, and then Kaun knocks Lee, Cassidy, and Sting to the floor. The Embassy quadruple-team Allin and Cage slams him down. Cage goes for the cover, but Allin breaks it up as Daniel Garcia is shown watching the match from backstage. Strickland tags back in, but Allin counters him and gets a roll-up for two. Allin delivers a stunner and tags in Lee. Lee runs over The Embassy and drops Liona and Kaun with a double clothesline. Lee drops Cage with an elbow strike and puts Strickland up top. The Embassy come back and knock the faces off the apron and help Strickland with a quadruple Swerve Stomp/power bomb combination. Strickland goes for the cover, but Allin and Cassidy break it up. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch on Cage, but Cage slams him down. Allin dropkicks Cage to the outside, and Kaun drops Allin with an Alabama Slam. Sting delivers a shot to Kaun, but Liona cuts him off and splashes him in the corner. Lee drops Liona with the Pounce and sends Kaun to the outside. Strickland dropkicks Lee, but Lee slams him down.

Allin hits a Coffin Drop on Liona and Kaun on the outside, and then Sting drops Cage with a clothesline. Cage picks Sting up, but Cassidy delivers an Orange Punch. Sting drops Cage with the Scorpion Death Drop and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Darby Allin, Keith Lee, Orange Cassidy, and Sting

-After the match, Garcia looks unimpressed by what he sees.

—

Footage of The Gunns helping Jay White defeat Ricky Starks last week airs. Renee is with The Gunns backstage and asks them what their relationship with White is. They say they have no idea what she is talking about. They say they are the best brother tag team in AEW, and challenge The Hardys to a match next week.

—

Match #3 – AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow (c) (w/Arn Anderson) vs. Jake Hager

Hager attacks Wardlow during his entrance and slams him into the ring post. They get into the ring and Hager delivers shots in the corner as the bell ring. Wardlow comes back with a few clotheslines and a German suplex. Wardlow spears Hager in the corner and sends him to the floor. Wardlow drops Hager with a clothesline on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hager had Wardlow in an ankle lock in the ring. Hager gets free and goes for the Powerbomb Symphony, but Angelo Parker and Matt Menard come to ringside. Brock Anderson come out after them, and he and Arn beat them down. Arn and Brock chases Menard and Parker backstage as Hager comes back and takes Wardlow down. Hager goes for the cover, but Wardlow kicks out. Hager goes for the Hager Bomb, but Wardlow gets his feet up to block it. Wardlow clotheslines Hager to the floor, but gets him right back in the ring. Wardlow connects with a senton and delivers the Powerbomb Symphony for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TNT Champion: Wardlow

-After the match, Christian Cage and Luchasaurus appear on the screen. Cage says Wardlow threw out an open challenge for Luchasaurus, and they accept. The match will take place this Saturday on Collision. Cage asks Wardlow what happens when Arn isn’t there to help him, and then Luchasaurus reveals that Arn has been beaten down and busted open backstage. Wardlow runs backstage.

—

Hiroshi Tanahashi issues a challenge to MJF at Forbidden Door, and then Renee meets up with MJF backstage. She tells MJF the match has been made official, and then MJF says no. MJF says this wouldn’t be the first time he no-showed something that Tony Khan booked him for, and Renee walks away.

—

Renee is backstage with Orange Cassidy. He says this is about the time when someone walks in and challenges him, and then Zack Sabre Jr. does just that. Daniel Garcia walks up and does the same, and then Cassidy challenge them to a tag team match next week with Katsuyori Shibata as his partner.

—

Match #4 – AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) (w/Ruby Soho) vs. Skye Blue

Blue delivers forearm shots in the corner and takes Storm down. Blue delivers a few kicks and then follows with more forearms in the corner. Blue kicks Soho in the face and delivers an enzuigiri to Storm. Blue connects with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Storm kicks out. Storm dodges a knee strike and knocks Blue down on the apron. Storm goes for the Hip Attack int he ropes, but Blue dodges it and delivers one of her own that sends Storm to the floor. Storm spray paints Blue’s mom at ringside, and then Blue drops Storm and Soho on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Blue delivers forearm shits on the ring. Blue drops Storm with a hurricanrana and delivers a knee strike. Blue drops Storm with a snap-mare and delivers a few kicks. Storm comes back with a trip and sends Blue to the outside. Storm gets Blue back into the ring, but Blue counters Storm and spray paints her face as the referee deals with Soho. Blue goes after Soho now, but Storm delivers the Storm Zero. Storm goes for the cover, but Blue kicks out. Storm applies the Texas Cloverleaf and Blue taps out.

Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Toni Storm

-After the match, Storm and Soho attack Blue, but Willow Nightingale runs out to make the save. Storm and Soho escape the ring as Nightingale gets in and stares them down. Nightingale checks on Blue as Storm and Soho back up the ramp.

—

Renee interviews Hook and Jack Perry backstage. Perry says the summer of JungleHook is just getting started and he wants a title like Hook has. Perry accepts SANADA’s open challenge at Forbidden Door and asks Hook to be in his corner. They share a fist bump.

—

Bryan Danielson joins the commentary team for the main event.

—

Jay White and Juice Robinson and FTR talk about their Trios Tag Team Match this Saturday on the debut episode of Collision.

—

Announced for this Saturday’s debut episode of Collision:

-AEW TNT Championship Match: Wardlow (c) vs. Luchasaurus

-Trios Tag Team Match: CM Punk and FTR vs. Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe

-Ruby Soho and Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue and Willow Nightingale

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Buddy Matthews

-Miro in action

Updated lineup for Forbidden Door:

-AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

-IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: SANADA (c) vs. Jack Perry

-IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Will Ospreay

-Bryan Danielson vs. Kazuchika Okada

—

Match #5 – Trios Tag Team Match: The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta) vs. The Elite (Adam Page, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson)

Page and Moxley exchange shots, and then the others join in as well. The Elite deliver triple superkicks that send The BCC to the outside. Matt power bombs Wheeler on the apron, and then Nick dives onto Castagnoli. Page goes after Moxley, and then hits a standing moonsault on Yuta on the apron as the Bucks were holding him. Page gets Moxley into the ring and delivers a few shots. Moxley turns it around and stomps Page down in the corner. Matt tags in and drops Moxley to the mat. Matt delivers a series of right hands, and then Nick tags in. Nick takes Moxley down with a cross-body, and then knocks Castagnoli to the floor. Nick slams Moxley down and goes after Castagnoli on the floor, but Castagnoli slams him down. Page goes after Castagnoli, but Moxley takes Page out with a dive. Matt dives from the top and takes out Castagnoli and Moxley. Yuta drops Matt with a German suplex on the floor, and then Moxley drops Nick with a King Kong Lariat and a pile-driver in the ring and goes for the cover, but Nick kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley slams Nick in the ring. Moxley goes for an elbow drop, but Nick dodges it. Nick delivers a dropkick, and then Yuta and Page tag in. Page drops Yuta with a clothesline and knocks Castagnoli to the floor with one. Page drops Yuta with a fall-away slam, and then dives onto Castagnoli. Page takes Yuta to the outside and sends he and Castagnoli into the barricade. Page gets Yuta back into the ring and delivers a diving elbow strike. Page goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out. Page power bombs Yuta into the corner as The Bucks deliver a double enzuigiri. Matt tags in and hits the Locomotion Suplexes on Yuta, and then Moxley as well. Matt catapults Yuta into the corner and Nick delivers a kick. Everyone drops everyone with shots now, and then Yuta and Matt are left lying on the mat. Moxley tags in and slams Page into the ring steps. Moxley and Castagnoli drop Matt with the Doomsday Device. Moxley goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Moxley delivers hammer and anvil elbow strikes and applies a rear-naked choke. Castagnoli delivers elbows to Page, and then Nick makes the save for Matt.

Castagnoli sends Nick to the floor and tags in. Castagnoli drops Matt with a choke slam and tags in Yuta. Castagnoli throws Yuta onto Matt, but Matt gets his knees up. The Bucks deliver a double superkick to each member of The BCC and then hit Yuta with the BTE Trigger. Page tags in and delivers the Buckshot Lariat for the pin fall.

Winners: The Elite

-After the match, Castagnoli and Moxley attack The Bucks and Page. Moxley sends Nick over the barricade and Castagnoli goes after Matt on the outside. Eddie Kingston makes his return and attacks Castagnoli and Yuta. Kingston sends them to the floor and gets face-to-face with Moxley. Matt beats down Moxley, but Kingston pulls him back. Konosuke Takeshita rushes the ring and attacks Kingston, and then The BCC take control of the situation. Kenny Omega finally runs out and brawls with Takeshita. Omega delivers a knee strike, and The Bucks come back with a double superkick. Omega lays Takeshita out with a Snap-dragon Suplex, and then delivers the V Trigger. Will Ospreay appears in the ring and lays Omega out with a superkick and then follows with the Hidden Blade. Ospreay delivers the Storm Breaker and then hits another Hidden Blade. Ospreay leaves the ring and Danielson claps for him as the show comes to a close.