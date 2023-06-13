Zoey Stark on Trish Stratus: “she’s really been a big mentor”

Zoey Stark is paired with Trish Stratus on WWE TV, and she credits Stratus with helping her find her confidence on TV. Stark appeared on After the Bell and talked about her transition to the main roster and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the hardest part of transitioning to the main roster:

“It’s a difficult transition to try and figure out because now you’re having to do a lot more travel Sunday through Tuesday for me, at least right now. So, it’s an interesting change having to figure out my new schedule and everything. And now for some reason, I can’t remember the days of the week. I’m having a really hard time with that.”

On working with Stratus:

“[I’ve learned] how to show the confidence and not [let] anyone get in your way. After every match or after every promo, she’s sitting there, she’s helping me. She’s critiquing me, telling me when to slow down. In every little aspect, she’s really been a big mentor so far.”