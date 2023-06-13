WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.595 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 12.74% from last week’s 1.828 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.752 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.827 million), the second hour drew 1.598 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.898 million) and the final hour drew 1.436 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.759 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 17.85% from last week’s 0.56 key demo rating. The 0.46 key demo rating represents 599,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 17.49% from the 726,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.56 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.46 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s #1 ranking.

RAW ranked #12 for the day in viewership on cable this week, behind The Five, Rachel Maddow Show, Jesse Watters Primetime, Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, Hannity, Special Report with Bret Baier, FOX News Tonight at 8pm, Deadline: White House, The Ingraham Angle, Beat with Ari Melber, and All In with Chris Hayes. This is down from last week’s #12 ranking for the night in viewership on cable. While RAW topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.46 key demo rating, The Five topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.755 million viewers, also drawing a 0.11 key demo rating for the #19 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Monday’s RAW drew the lowest total audience and the lowest key demo viewership since January 16, a night when RAW was opposed by an NFL Wildcard game. This was the second-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the third-lowest key demo rating of the year so far. This week’s total audience was well below the 2022 average, while the key demo rating was even. This week’s RAW viewership was down 12.74% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 17.85% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 5.89% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 6.97% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 show was the post-Hell In a Cell episode.

The NBA Finals Countdown on ABC drew an average of 4.364 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 3.270 million viewers on CBS, American Ninja Warrior drew 3.079 million viewers on NBC, Stars On Mars drew 990,000 viewers on FOX, CW’s Rising drew 318,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Top Chef VIP drew 885,000 viewers, and Univision’s Rosa De Guadalupe drew 974,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. Game 5 of the NBA Finals game on ABC at 8:22pm, which was a championship game for the Denver Nuggets, drew the top key demo rating of the night with a 3.90 and the top viewership with the 13.084 million.

Monday’s live WWE RAW aired from the Intrust Arena in Wichita, Kansas, with the following line-up announced head of time – Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest in a Money In the Bank qualifier, Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz, plus Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defending against WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser, which was the main event.