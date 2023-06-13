WWE has strong interest in tagging with Disney as a television partner

For years, there had been speculation that Disney could buy WWE one day, as whenever WWE’s media rights deals were up, ESPN was a network interested in talking with the company about carrying its programming. Obviously, that won’t happen with the Endeavor Group acquiring WWE with the plan to merge WWE with the UFC to form a new company.

As previously reported, the exclusive WWE TV rights negotiating windows with FOX and NBCUniversal have closed for Raw and SmackDown. Now, they can remain in talks with them while also talking with other networks and streaming platforms. Disney has shown interest in WWE programming for FX, not ESPN.

WrestleVotes reports that WWE has a big interest in a partnership with Disney:

“Regarding the TV rights negotiations, there is big time interest from WWE in a Disney partnership. Not to say the other parties involved aren’t enticing, but Disney is viewed as a win win if that’s ultimately the decision.”