Updated WWE Money in the Bank lineup

The WWE Money in the Bank PLE is scheduled for Saturday 7/1 from the O2 Arena in London. Here is the updated lineup coming out of this week’s Raw:

–Men’s MITB Ladder Match: Damian Priest vs. Butch vs. vs. Ricochet vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

–Women’s MITB Ladder Match: Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark vs. Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega vs. TBD

-Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

–WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (C) vs. Finn Balor