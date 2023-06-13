Updated WWE Money in the Bank lineup

Jun 13, 2023 - by Staff

The WWE Money in the Bank PLE is scheduled for Saturday 7/1 from the O2 Arena in London. Here is the updated lineup coming out of this week’s Raw:

Men’s MITB Ladder Match: Damian Priest vs. Butch vs. vs. Ricochet vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Women’s MITB Ladder Match: Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark vs. Bayley vs. IYO SKY vs. Zelina Vega vs. TBD

-Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (C) vs. Finn Balor

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Lash Legend

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal