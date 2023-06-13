The Rock says he’s playing the “long game” with the XFL

Over the weekend, it was reported by numerous outlets that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s XFL football league lost an estimated $60 million dollars in 2023. An article was published to Forbes.com with the headline, “Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says The XFL Will Succeed. Who Wants To Tell Him He’s Wrong?”

Here was Rock’s response…

“I’ve tried to tell him his whole life but he’s never listened to me 😜

I play the long game in business and XFL is no exception. We saw some nice successes and took some L’s in our first season that we learn from. 75-100 XFL players will be competing in NFL camps this fall. That’s a big number that will continue to grow season over season. We’re in it for the long haul. Step by step building the league of opportunity. Like with any venture, success takes time. Thanks XFL fans for the love & support.”