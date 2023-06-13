Notes on Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton

– Charlotte Flair has mocked certain fans who are complaining that she is once again back on WWE television after taking a hiatus for a brief period of time coming out of WrestleMania 39, where she lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rhea Ripley.

This past Friday on SmackDown, Flair made her return to WWE programming when she interrupted Asuka’s championship presentation where Asuka was awarded the Women’s Title after dethroning Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Title at Night of Champions.

Flair demanded Asuka give her a title shot, something Asuka granted. Charlotte took to Twitter and asked fans why they were complaining by writing: “Why are you complaining, you should be thanking me.”

– Tiffany Stratton has found success in NXT as the current Women’s Champion of the brand, and she recently talked about when she knew that wrestling was right for her. Stratton was a guest on last week’s episode of The Bump and you can see highlights below (Wrestling Inc):

On when she knew that wrestling was the right career for her: “The first time that I ever got into the ring, I took my first bump and it was basically what I used to do in gymnastics. I used to literally do flips to my back all the time. I ran the ropes the first time, it came super easy to me. I locked up, super easy for me. I would say the first day I was in a ring, I knew I was meant for this.”

On using her gymnast skills for her finisher: “I was a trampoline gymnast my entire life. Air awareness is something that comes very easy for me. I wanted to do something that kind of incorporated my trampoline background. I thought that using the ropes kind of emulated that. I thought what more impressive of a move can you do than a moonsault?”