News for tonight’s WWE NXT

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL as the Road to The Great American Bash continues.

NXT will be headlined by WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins returning to the brand to address the challenge issued last week by Bron Breakker. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will be back on the show this week after missing last week due to the attack by Baron Corbin. Hayes and Trick Williams visited Friday’s SmackDown and watched Corbin lose his Money In the Bank qualifier to Butch, then said they will be paying the free agent a visit on NXT this week. Corbin is set to face the returning Ilja Dragunov this week. WWE has also indicated that new #1 contender Thea Hail will find out when she gets her shot at NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton following last week’s Battle Royal win. This will be Stratton’s first TV title defense. Hail is scheduled to wrestle Cora Jade tonight.

The following line-up has been announced for tonight’s show:

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins returns to NXT to address Bron Breakker’s challenge

* Thea Hail will find out when she gets her shot at NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes looks for payback on Baron Corbin

* Edris Enofe vs. Malik Blade

* Thea Hail vs. Cora Jade

* Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

* Baron Corbin vs. Ilja Dragunov

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Tyler Bate and Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid

* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar defends against Nathan Frazer