Maria Kanellis: “I think of diva as a very positive term”

During a recent interview with AEW Unrestricted, Maria Kanellis-Bennett discussed her earlier WWE run during the Divas era and having to play a ditzy character, plus how she views the Diva era now. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Maria on the ditzy character she was given early on in her WWE career: “I’m thankful for it now, but I was pissed when they made me ditzy. I fought against that from the time I was young. … So as soon as they were like, ‘We’re gonna have you be ditzy and dumb,’ I was like, ‘aaaaahhhh!’ It was my worst nightmare at the time. I’m so grateful now, because of that, and being that kind of character I got to work with everybody, because they could play off of me. They could get their characters over because I was ditzy.”

Her thoughts on the WWE Diva Era: “I think of diva as a very positive term in terms of wrestling because if you think about who was considered a Diva, it was Mickie James, Beth Phoenix, Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Melina, Jillian Hall, the Bella Twins; all these people who are still making an impact in this industry were considered ‘Divas.’ So how can that be a bad word?” asked Kanellis.