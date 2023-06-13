LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT

– Tonight’s WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik. We’re now live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, Tyler Bate and Mustafa Ali vs. The Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid)

We go right to the ring and The Schism is already out – Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid with Ava. Out next comes Mustafa Ali to a pop. Tyler Bate is out next, followed by NXT North American Champion Wes Lee.

The babyfaces rush the ring to a “NXT!” chant as everyone brawls. The referee calls for the bell as Bate and Gacy go at it now. Ali tags in and takes Gacy down with a big hurricanrana as fans chant his name.

Fowler tags in after Ali’s hair is used against him. Lee tags in and levels Fowler. Lee with more quick offense to Fowler for 2. Reid tags in and now The Dyad double teams Lee. Reid grounds Lee. Gacy tags in with a big Uranage to Lee in the middle of the ring for 2. Reid tags in and unloads on Lee in the corner.

Fowler tags back in and hits a stiff kick but Lee kick out three straight times. Lee fights back but Fowler cuts him off. Gacy tags back in with more punishment to Lee for 2. Fowler comes back in and Lee rolls him up but Reid makes the save. Lee finally tags Bate in. Bate unloads on Reid as Ava looks on.

Bate kips-up and hits the Standing Shooting Star Press for 2. The two teams end up in the middle of the ring now and the babyfaces send the heels out with a Triple Bop & Bang. They then hit dives to the floor to take The Schism back down. Lee, Bate and Ali stand tall at ringside as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Fowler controls Bate, dropping him with a lariat, then grounding him with a knee and some trash talk. Ali rallies for Bate and he blocks a suplex with a big suplex of his own for a pop. Ali and Reid tag in and go at it.

Ali controls until he’s sent into the rope face-first. Ali turns it around and kicks Gacy off the apron, then rocks Fowler. Ali is knocked to the floor in a cheap shot. Everyone gets involved and hits their moves now.

Ali rolls through on a 450 Splash attempt on Reid, then Reid whiplashes him into the turnbuckles. Lee comes in and controls Gacy, then flies out on Fowler. Gacy dodges the Cardiac Kick. Lee is triple teamed and Gacy pins him for 2 as another referee rushes to stop the pin because Lee wasn’t legal.

Ali takes out The Dyad, sending them out. Bate with a Bop & Bang to Gacy, Ali with a tornado DDT to Reid on the floor. Bate ends up hitting a clothesline on Gacy, then the Tyler Driver 97 for the pin to win.

Winners: Wes Lee, Tyler Bate and Mustafa Ali

– After the match, the babyfaces celebrate as the music hits and we go to replays. Ava regroups with The Schism.

– We see Thea Hail going over last week’s Battle Royal win with Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey. They find criticism, despite the win. They ask Thea about facing Cora Jade tonight, then offer to train more. Duke Hudson is seen grading more papers now. He asks Thea if she can go train without her chaperone and she says she can. Duke calls Andre Chase and apologizes for all the voicemails, but he wants an update on Andre’s recovery and says things are getting out of hand here.

– Bron Breakker is shown walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Bron Breakker.

Bron takes the mic as fans begin singing for WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Bron talks about how he made headlines last week for calling out Rollins and beating up Ilja Dragunov. Bron says it’s all about accountability and everyone around here will be held accountable moving forward.

Bron wonders where Rollins is. Dragunov comes out for a fight but officials hold and pull him back. Rollins finally appears on the big screen and says getting a title shot doesn’t work like this. But he does like Bron’s approach, he’s been in Bron’s spot before, and it would be nice to go back to where it all began. Rollins says he will bring his title to NXT next week and defend against Breakker. Rollins laughs and his music hits as fans sing along and Bron looks on.

– We get a Dana Brooke hype video where she warns the NXT women’s division. Dana is backstage with McKenzie Mitchell now. Dana says she will be in NXT as long as they will have her. She talks about how she loves being in the ring and she’s always been a fighter, busting her ass, now she’s home. Cora Jade shows up and they have words. Dana says blame yourself for last week’s loss, not me. Jade ends up slapping Dana and walking off.

– Wes Lee, Tyler Bate and Mustafa Ali are backstage celebrating. Ali gets them to agree to a NXT North American Title match, with Ali as the special referee.

Thea Hail vs. Cora Jade

We go back to the ring and Thea Hail is out first with Duke Hudson. Cora Jade is out next as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

The bell rings and they go at it. Jade with offense early on but Hail fights back. Dana Brooke comes walking down the ramp now.

Jade fights out of a hold and drops Hail with a back elbow for 2. Jade continues to dominate as Dana cheers Hail on. Hail finally turns it around and goes from corner to corner on Jade. Hail hits a big suplex, then the Boing, then another big suplex to send Jade out.

Hail goes for a big dive but Jade cuts her off and drops her on the floor. Jade taunts Duke and pulls out her kendo stick but the referee snatches it from her. Jade yells up at the referee. Dana comes from behind and shoves Jade into the steel steps. Hail brings Jade back in and ends up hitting a Kimura Lock takedown for the win.

Winner: Thea Hail

– After the match, Hail and Hudson celebrate.

– We get a video on the NXT Heritage Cup. Nathan Frazer is shown walking with Dragon Lee, while champion Noam Dar is with his crew. Back to commercial.

– It’s announced that NXT Gold Rush will be a 2 week special. Week 1 is headlined by Bron Breakker vs. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Week 2 will be headlined by NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defending against the winner of tonight’s main event between Baron Corbin and Ilja Dragunov.

NXT Heritage Cup Title Match: Nathan Frazer vs. Oro Mensah

We go back to the ring and everyone is already out – Nathan Frazer with Dragon Lee, plus the Meta-Four – NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson, Lash Legend. Dar is on crutches and says he can’t defend tonight because they attacked him in the parking lot, and he’s hurt. Dar announces that Mensah will defend the Cup for him tonight.

The bell rings and they go at it. Frazer ends up getting the first fall right before the round ends. They both go to their corners to regroup.

The second round begins and they go at it. Jakara ends up distracting the referee while Lash nails a kick to Frazer. Mensah covers for the pin as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they unload on each other but the clock runs out and the round ends. The fourth round begins and they both get close 2 counts in the first two minutes. Lash and Jakara keep interfering until Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon take them out. Frazer dodges a corner spin kick, then hits a springboard 450 for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New NXT Heritage Cup Champion: Nathan Frazer

– After the match, Frazer celebrates with Lee, Leon and Feroz as the music hits.

– We get a video on Lyra Valkyria. She says she almost won the NXT Women’s Title at Battleground. She goes on about how she will overcome great odds, and will continue to raise herself from defeat and soar over the battlefields of NXT. Jacy Jayne and others are watching Lyra’s video in the locker room. Elektra Lopez and Jayne have words. Lola Vice walks up and dismisses Jayne. Lola tells Lopez she doesn’t like many people but she likes Lopez. Lopez agrees and says they should stick together.

– We see Dabba-Kato walking backstage. Back to commercial.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Axiom and Scrypts vs. Dabba-Kato

Back from the break and Dabba-Kato is already in the ring. Axiom and Scrypts are out next, and they go at it before the bell.

Kato misses a clothesline and gets double dropkicked. The bell finally hits as Kato levels Axiom with a lariat. Scrypts tags in but Kato dominates both.

More back and forth for the next several minutes with offense for both sides. We’re having some technical difficulties tonight but come back to Axiom nailing a Golden Ratio for the pin to win.

Winners: Axiom and Scrypts

– After the match, Axiom and Scrypts stand tall to celebrate until Angel and Humberto hit them with cheap shots. Los Lotharios destroy Axiom and Scrypts, then leave them laying.