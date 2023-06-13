Lio Rush’s return to Impact announced, WWE on A&E block viewership

– Just Announced: Lio Rush returns to IMPACT at Summer Sizzler in Atlanta on June 23!

BREAKING: After his incredible match against KUSHIDA at #MultiverseUnited, @IamLioRush returns to IMPACT at #SummerSizzler in Atlanta on June 23! Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/IQZ1hLHgOr pic.twitter.com/t670vOaK71 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 13, 2023

– Via Colin Vassallo: WWE programming returned for another double header on A&E with Most Wanted Treasures on Roddy Piper and another episode of Stone Cold Takes on America.

The Roddy Piper episode which featured Drew McIntyre and also Piper’s daughter Teal, drew 386,000 viewers, up 91,000 viewers from the previous episode. The show did a 0.12 rating, up 0.05 from last week and placed #15 on the top 50 cable chart.

Stone Cold Takes on America episode six drew 229,000 viewers, up just 5,000 viewers from the prior show. It had a 0.06 rating in 18-49, the same as episode five and placed #53 on the chart.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)