WWE returning to Germany for four-day tour in October

WWE announced today that they are returning to Germany for a four-day tour this coming October.

The shows will be on October 25 at the Olympiahalle in Munich, on October 26 at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, on October 27 at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg, and on October 28 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.

The Raw brand will be doing these shows and the marketing includes Seth Rollins, The New Day, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Gunther, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens.

Standard tickets and VIP packages – including meet & greet opportunities with WWE Superstars – go on sale this Friday, June 16, at www.livenation.de with an exclusive pre-sale available from Wednesday, June 14.