Thunder Rosa enjoys WWE’s Bloodline storyline

While appearing on Bust Open Radio, AEW’s Thunder Rosa commented on The Bloodline’s storyline as it has taken over WWE as the top storyline in the company.

It has captivated the attention of fans thanks to the acting of Sami Zayn, Jey Uso and Roman Reigns.

“This is a novella dude, this is a straight-up novela,” the former AEW Women’s Champion said, “This is like a family feud one thousand on crack. Every single aspect of family problems and things that you go to therapy for are being put in the ring as entertainment. Which makes it so real to so many people. When you’re so close with your family, you’re close-knit and you come from that kind of background you understand and you relate.”

“Because there’s always such an a-hole in the family who thinks he or she is the sh*t and they do this gaslighting and put people down, all this stuff that we’re seeing,” she said “I swear, I’ve seen it in ten different telenovelas growing up and this is my mom watching it and I used to watch it. And now all you guys, all the males watching this telenovela.”