Rhea Ripley receives WWE women’s world championship

Friday’s WWE SmackDown saw Asuka hand over the RAW Women’s Title as she was presented with the new WWE Women’s Title, which will carry on the same lineage. WWE introduced the new WWE Women’s World Title on tonight’s RAW.

Rhea Ripley handed over the SmackDown Women’s Title as she was presented with the new WWE Women’s World Title. The new title will carry on the lineage of the blue brand title. Asuka’s title belt design is similar to the Undisputed WWE Universal Title held by Roman Reigns, and Ripley’s new belt design is similar to the WWE World Heavyweight Title held by Seth Rollins.