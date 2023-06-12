Mercedes Mone: “Day 6 recovery”

In a now-removed story on Instagram, Mercedes Mone posted a photo with her lower leg heavily bandaged with the words “Day 6 recovery.”

It’s unclear if the former multi-time champion recently underwent surgery to repair her ankle injury although it looks like that is the case.

Mone suffered a broken ankle at the NJPW Resurgence show on May 21 while wrestling Willow Nightingale for the brand new NJPW Strong Women’s title. Mone, realizing that her injury was serious, changed the outcome of the match on the fly and let Nightingale pin her to be crowned the inaugural champion.

Her injury effectively wrote her out of a potential appearance at the upcoming AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where rumors are that both Mone and Khan were in advance discussions for her to appear on the show.