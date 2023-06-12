Matt Hardy reacts to Jeff being taken advantage of by autograph hounds

A video has gone viral on social media of AEW star Jeff Hardy being ambushed for autographs at an airport. Jeff’s brother Matt publicly commented on the video with the following message…

“Jeff doesn’t actively look at anything on Twitter unless he has something to post, so I’m gonna address this. This is def taking advantage of Jeff’s kindness. If you see a wrestler in an airport & ask for an autograph or 2, that’s acceptable. This isn’t. Not appropriate or cool.”